Incoming Weekend Snow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As if we haven’t had enough of a winter preview, another is on the way as we deal with more snowfall for this weekend. Temperatures tonight will dip down into the mid teens as cloud cover builds back in.

The winter storm that we are tracking will begin in northwestern South Dakota and the snowfall will gradually spread east throughout the day. Places like Aberdeen and Pierre will deal with snowfall throughout a majority of the day. Sioux Falls won’t see the snowfall until much later Saturday evening and continue throughout Saturday night and into Sunday. Snowfall will stick around through the first half of Sunday and finally wrap up by late Sunday afternoon.

The wind will pick up ins strength and range between 15 and 25 mph with gusts near 30 mph. The snowfall accumulations will produce widespread amounts of 3 to 5 inches of new snow with some isolated higher totals in northwestern South Dakota and in parts of northern South Dakota. As a result, much colder temperatures build in for Sunday night. Lows will be in the single digits putting our wind chills well below zero for Monday morning.

Colder temperatures will kick off next week with highs in the lower to mid 20′s. Cloud cover will clear throughout Monday and next week is looking much dryer. Temperatures will then rebound throughout the week and even get back into the 40′s to near 50 for Halloween.

