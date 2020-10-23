Advertisement

Pine Ridge Reservation going into lockdown due to COVID-19

One of the entrances to the reservation.
One of the entrances to the reservation.(Connor Matteson)
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PINE RIDGE, S.D. (AP) - The Oglala Sioux Tribe is locking down the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation on Friday, in response to a surging number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

The lockdown begins at 10 p.m. and lasts until 6 a.m. Oct. 30.

During that time, all non-critical travel is barred.

The tribe said non-essential businesses should close to the public, and travel to non-essential work to or from the reservation should stop.

The lockdown comes as the state surpassed 9,000 active coronavirus cases on Thursday and reported an all-time high of 973 new cases in one day.

Thursday’s numbers also matched a record high of 14 deaths in one day.

