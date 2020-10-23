Advertisement

SDSU poll: South Dakotan support for Trump lower than prominent state republicans

In this Dec. 12, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks to then-Gov.-elect Kristi Noem, R-S.D., during a meeting at White House in Washington. At the governor's request, the South Dakota Department of Tourism aired a Fox News ad narrated by Gov. Noem that premiered alongside her speech at the Republican National Convention. The 30-second spot, which cost taxpayers $819,000, advertises the state as a place open for visitors despite the coronavirus pandemic.((AP Photo/Evan Vucci File))
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new poll conducted by South Dakota State University shows support for President Trump is lower than other republicans in the state.

The results of the South Dakota Voter Survey were released on Friday after a separate poll released Thursday showed the majority of South Dakotans support the idea of a mask mandate. It was conducted by “SDSU Poll,” which university officials say is a research unit of its political science program.

Friday’s poll shows South Dakotans are relatively “cool” to President Trump when compared to prominent state republicans.

The president’s “feeling thermometer” is at 42 amongst all South Dakotans, with Senator Rounds and Thune measuring 47 and 51, Governor Noem at 49, and Representative Johnson clearly separated from the rest at 57.

The poll also included support for former Vice President Joe Biden, who ranked at the bottom at just under 40. SDSU Poll says Trump is in the margin of error when compared to Biden.

“While this in no way suggests that Biden is within striking distance of the president in terms of the electoral results, it does show that South Dakotans have clear issues with certain personal traits of the president relative to other top elected officials.”

The poll also broke down support among South Dakota Republicans. Governor Noem ranked the highest with a rating of 78. Trump, Thune, and Johnson all ranked at 75 with Rounds at 71.

When it comes to South Dakota Democrats, the poll finds support for Biden at 79. It also found a “fair degree” of bipartisan support for some republicans. Johnson’s rank among state democrats sits at 39 with Thune at 22 and Rounds at 19. Governor Noem ranked 10 and Trump ranked the lowest at 3.

SDSU Poll says Johnson’s bipartisanship and Biden’s centrist approach has them ranking the highest among South Dakota independents. Johnson ranked the highest at 52 with Biden ranking 45. President Trump ranked the lowest and sits at 25.

You can find the full report on sdstate.edu.

The South Dakota Voter Survey was conducted in the first two weeks of October by The SDSU Poll, a research group housed in the School of American and Global Studies at South Dakota State University. Our survey of 485 registered voters in South Dakota asks respondents about their impressions of several political figures including the presidential candidates, South Dakota’s congressional delegation, and the governor. “Feeling Thermometers” are commonly used by political scientists to measure support of political figures, since it is a very intuitive and sensitive measurement. A score of 100 means a respondent has the warmest of feelings towards an individual, a score of 0 the coldest feelings, with 50 being neutral. The margin of error is +/- 4.5%, on par with other state-wide polls.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

