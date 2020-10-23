South Dakota breaks daily COVID-19 record as active cases near 10,000

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 1,185 new coronavirus cases Friday, setting a new daily case record.

The 1,185 new cases bring the state total to 37,202. 26,984 of those cases have recovered. Active cases increased by over 580 for the second day in a row to a total of 9,862.

Current hospitalizations decreased slightly to 349 from Thursday’s 355. According to the South Dakota Department of Health, coronavirus patients occupy 13.2% of staffed hospital beds and 24.9% of staffed ICU beds. 34.3% of hospital beds and 31.7% of ICU beds are still available.

The state also reported nine new deaths bringing the state death total to 356.

The Midwest remains a hot spot for new coronavirus cases, according to the New York Times COVID-19 tracker. South Dakota has had an average of 546 new weekly cases per 100,000 residents, second only to North Dakota.

