U.S. Postal Service preps for election day mail

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The November election is 11 days away, but in some states like Minnesota, absentee ballots are already being counted. In South Dakota, over 183,000 residents have requested an absentee ballot, which means the United States Postal Service is busy making sure those ballots make it safely and securely through the mail.

“The number one mission of the postal service right now during this election mail period is to get the ballots and election mail to our customers,” said Sioux Falls Postmaster Larry Michels.

To do this the USPS has certain measures in place. All ballots, elections, and political mail are upgraded to first class. Which is the priority mail of the United States postal service and is delivered within 2 to 3 business days.

“And we’re flying any ballots that need to be flown that normally would go on surface transportation and in addition, we are expanding our operation windows,” said Michels.

Employees are also able to work overtime to ensure all the mail is able to be processed.

“We’re allowing extra trips and late trips to make sure that we get the mail to the next processing window, or delivery unit, or plant so it’s not delayed,” said Michels.

Each day the postal service logs all the political mail and verifies that none of it was left behind when the carriers are out on delivery.

“We’re taking every precaution to get those delivered and we’re working with the local election officials of course to make sure we work with them and coordinate with them as well,” said Michels.

With all this in mind, there is something you can do to help ensure your ballot makes it to your county election officials by Nov. 3rd. The postal service is urging folks to mail them sooner rather than later. It’s recommended you mail your ballot no later than Friday, October 30th.

You can also track your absentee ballot through the voter information portal on the South Dakota Secretary Of State’s website. It will tell you the date the absentee ballot was sent as well as the date received. That way you know your vote will be counted.

For more information, you can visit the USPS’s Election Mail Website.

