Weekend Snow

Colder Next Week
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 3:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Any showers or flurries will come to an end. We’ll start off our Friday on a cloudy note, but will see clearing conditions, especially up north and out west. Highs will range from the 20s to the north to the 30s in the south. Heading into the weekend, we’re tracking another round of snowfall to move in. This time around, the precipitation type will be all snow and there won’t be a wintry mix involved.

The snow will begin in northwestern South Dakota on Saturday morning and slowly spread east throughout the day. Places like Pierre and Aberdeen will be dealing with the snow for the afternoon and evening hours whereas Sioux Falls won’t see it until late Saturday night and more so into Sunday. The heaviest snowfall will be in northwestern South Dakota where as much as another 4 to 8 inches of snow will be possible. The southern parts of the area, including Sioux Falls, could see around 2 to 4 inches of snow.

Snow lingers into Sunday and primarily impacts the southeastern parts of the viewing area as conditions clear to the northwest. The issue will turn to the colder temperatures. Lows on Sunday night will be down in the single digits for many including wind chills below zero. This upcoming week will be dry, but temperatures will start off much colder. Temperatures will gradually warm up throughout the week back to the 40s to near 50 by Halloween.

