9A PLAYOFFS: Warner Whips North Border In Postseason Opener

WARNER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Warner Monarchs had no problem improve to 8-0 and advancing in the 9A state football playoffs. The Monarchs shut North Border down 41-0 in first round play Friday night in Warner in a game that was played a day later than originally scheduled due to yesterday’s snow storm.

The Monarchs, now the number three seed in the bracket, will host Ipswich/Edmunds Central in the second round on Thursday.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

