Advertisement

9A PLAYOFFS: Warner Whips North Border In Postseason Opener

Monarchs improve to 8-0 with 41-0 win
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARNER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Warner Monarchs had no problem improve to 8-0 and advancing in the 9A state football playoffs. The Monarchs shut North Border down 41-0 in first round play Friday night in Warner in a game that was played a day later than originally scheduled due to yesterday’s snow storm.

The Monarchs, now the number three seed in the bracket, will host Ipswich/Edmunds Central in the second round on Thursday.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

IOWA STATE PLAYOFFS: Central Lyon & West Lyon Survive 2A Second Round Upset Bids

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Zach Borg
Lions rally to beat Unity Christian 34-27, Wildcats edge Sioux Center 16-14

Sports

IOWA STATE PLAYOFFS: Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley & Western Christian Notch Big Second Round Wins

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Zach Borg
Nighthawks defeat Storm Lake 42-0, Wolfpack top Treynor 48-15

Sports

Luverne & Hills-Beaver Creek Cruise To Big Week Three Wins

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Zach Borg
Cardinals blank Jackson County Central 32-0 while Patriots rip Westbrook/Walnut Grove 54-8

Sports

Sioux Valley & Dakota Valley Dynasties Continue At State A Cheer & Dance Meet

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Zach Borg
Panthers and Cossacks continue winning championships into the new decade

Latest News

Sports

FOOTBALL FRIDAY (ON THURSDAY!)-Week 9 (10-22-20)

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 11:28 PM CDT
|
By Mark Ovenden and Zach Borg
Featuring highlights from 14 South Dakota games!

Sports

Former Jackrabbit & Coyote Come Together To Lead De Smet

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 11:07 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Co-Head Coaches Find Success At De Smet

Sports

Howard Leaning On Experience Heading Into Playoffs

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 10:48 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Tigers have top seed in 9A playoffs

Sports

10pm Sportscast Wednesday, October 21st

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 11:15 PM CDT
|
By Mark Ovenden
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, October 21st

Sports

Western Christian rolls in post season volleyball

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 11:14 PM CDT
|
By Mark Ovenden
Western Christian rolls in post season volleyball

Play of the Week

Billion Automotive Plays of the Week

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 11:13 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Billion Automotive Plays of the Week