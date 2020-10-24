Advertisement

Arnold Schwarzenegger feels ‘fantastic’ after heart surgery

FILE - Arnold Schwarzenegger discusses "Terminator: Dark Fate" during the Paramount Pictures presentation at CinemaCon on April 4, 2019, in Las Vegas. Schwarzenegger says he feels "fantastic" after his recent heart surgery. The 73-year-old actor and former California governor said on social media Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, that he had a new aortic valve implanted in his heart.
FILE - Arnold Schwarzenegger discusses "Terminator: Dark Fate" during the Paramount Pictures presentation at CinemaCon on April 4, 2019, in Las Vegas. Schwarzenegger says he feels "fantastic" after his recent heart surgery. The 73-year-old actor and former California governor said on social media Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, that he had a new aortic valve implanted in his heart.(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Arnold Schwarzenegger says he is feeling “fantastic” after his recent heart surgery.

The 73-year-old “Terminator” actor and former California governor said on social media Friday that he had a new aortic valve implanted in his heart. He posted a photo of himself with a thumbs up from his hospital bed.

“Thanks to the team at the Cleveland Clinic, I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery,” he wrote. The actor underwent heart surgery in 2018 to replaced a pulmonary valve that was originally installed in 1997.

Schwarzenegger also posted some photos of himself standing in front of a few monuments in Cleveland.

“I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland enjoying your amazing statues,” he said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

US Navy: 2 onboard training plane killed in Alabama crash

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say a U.S. Navy training plane traveling from Florida has crashed in an Alabama residential neighborhood near the Gulf Coast, killing both people in the plane.

National

Asteroid samples escaping from jammed NASA spacecraft

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A NASA spacecraft is stuffed with so much asteroid rubble from this week’s grab that it’s jammed open and precious particles are drifting away in space, scientists said Friday.

News

Construction on schedule for new Northern State athletics complex

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Cooper Seamer
The dry weather northeastern South Dakota has seen the past couple of months has helped construction crews at Northern State prepare for winter work on the university’s latest project.

News

U.S. Postal Service preps for election day mail

Updated: 3 hours ago
The United States Postal Service is busy making sure those ballots make it safely and securely through the mail.

Latest News

National

First ‘murder hornet’ nest in US discovered in Washington state

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The world’s largest hornet at 2 inches long, the invasive insects can decimate entire hives of honeybees and deliver painful stings to people.

News

$16.92M science grant set to benefit University of Sioux Falls students

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The University of Sioux Falls and its Sanford School of Medicine received $16.92 million from the South Dakota Biomedical Research Infrastructure Network (SD BRIN).

National

Battleground postal delays persist with mail voting underway

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The delays are a worrisome sign for voters who still have not returned their absentee ballots.

National

Website tracks every broken McDonald’s ice cream machine in America

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
The U.S. map has green dots for the stores where a soft serve is currently working and red dots where they're not.

News

Crews respond to house fire in north-central Sioux Falls

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Sioux Falls Fire Rescue crews responded to a house fire in north-central Sioux Falls Friday afternoon.

News

SDSU poll: South Dakotan support for Trump lower than prominent state republicans

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A new poll conducted by South Dakota State University shows support for President Trump is lower than other republicans in the state.