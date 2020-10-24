IOWA STATE PLAYOFFS: Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley & Western Christian Notch Big Second Round Wins
Nighthawks defeat Storm Lake 42-0, Wolfpack top Treynor 48-15
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HULL & ROCK VALLEY, IA (Dakota News Now) - Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley and Western Christian are moving on in the Iowa state football playoffs after impressive second round victories on Friday night.
The Nighthawks blanked Storm Lake 42-0 in the 3A second round while the Wolfpack topped Treynor 48-15 in 1A.
Click on the video viewer for highlights!
Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.