IOWA STATE PLAYOFFS: Central Lyon & West Lyon Survive 2A Second Round Upset Bids

ROCK VALLEY & INWOOD, IA (Dakota News Now) - Each coming off bye weeks, high seeds Central Lyon and West Lyon were taken to the limit in the second round of Iowa’s 2A state playoffs.

Up 13-0 at half, 7-0 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock gave up 27 unanswered points to visiting Unity Christian, only to score 21 unanswered themselves in the final ten minutes, winning 34-27 on Zach Lutmer’s two-yard touchdown run with 14 seconds left.

There was just as much drama 15 miles away for 6-1 West Lyon. In a defensive struggle with Sioux Center the Wildcats booted a 31-yard field with one second left to edge the Warriors 16-14.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from both games!

