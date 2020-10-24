Advertisement

Lawrence County fatal car accident

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WHITEWOOD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 24-year-old woman died early Saturday morning in a one-vehicle crash west of Whitewood.

The name of the deceased is not yet being released pending notification of family members. She was the only person involved.

A 2020 Nissan Versa was eastbound on Interstate 90 when it went off the roadway to the right, into the ditch, and eventually collided with a tree. The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. All information is only preliminary at this time.

The Highway Patrol is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

