Luverne & Hills-Beaver Creek Cruise To Big Week Three Wins
Cardinals blank Jackson County Central 32-0, Patriots rip Westbrook/Walnut Grove 54-8
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LUVERNE & HILLS, MN (Dakota News Now) - Week three of the Minnesota prep football season was very good to the Luverne Cardinals and Hills-Beaver Creek Patriots.
The Cardinals improved to 2-1 by blanking Jackson County Central 32-0 while the Patriots rolled to a 3-0 start with a 54-8 victory over Westbrook/Walnut Grove.
Click on the video viewer for highlights from both games!
