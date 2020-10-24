Luverne & Hills-Beaver Creek Cruise To Big Week Three Wins

LUVERNE & HILLS, MN (Dakota News Now) - Week three of the Minnesota prep football season was very good to the Luverne Cardinals and Hills-Beaver Creek Patriots.

The Cardinals improved to 2-1 by blanking Jackson County Central 32-0 while the Patriots rolled to a 3-0 start with a 54-8 victory over Westbrook/Walnut Grove.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from both games!

