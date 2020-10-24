Advertisement

Minnesota nears record case increase with 2,268 infections

(KSFY)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota has reported one of the largest one-day tallies of new coronavirus cases as 2,268 people tested positive.

The number of new cases is the second-highest reported during the pandemic, just below the 2,297 cases reported on Oct. 16.

The upward trend in new cases has been followed by an uptick in deaths from COVID-19, with the seven-day average number of deaths at over 14.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 14 more deaths Saturday, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,328. Nine of the deaths reported Saturday were people living in long-term care and assisted-living facilities.

