Advertisement

Navy aircraft crashes in Alabama; extent of injuries unclear

sd
sd
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOLEY, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a U.S. Navy aircraft has crashed in an Alabama residential neighborhood near the Gulf Coast.

Officials on Friday evening did not immediately release information about possible fatalities, but said no one on the ground was hurt.

Foley Fire Chief Joey Darby told news outlets that responders encountered a “large volume of fire” with a home and several cars engulfed in flames.

He says firefighters were able to make “a quick stop on the fire.”

The crash occurred southeast of Mobile, near the city of Foley and the town of Magnolia Springs. Authorities say the U.S. Department of Defense and the Navy will handle the investigation.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Asteroid samples escaping from jammed NASA spacecraft

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A NASA spacecraft is stuffed with so much asteroid rubble from this week’s grab that it’s jammed open and precious particles are drifting away in space, scientists said Friday.

News

Construction on schedule for new Northern State athletics complex

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cooper Seamer
The dry weather northeastern South Dakota has seen the past couple of months has helped construction crews at Northern State prepare for winter work on the university’s latest project.

News

U.S. Postal Service preps for election day mail

Updated: 1 hour ago
The United States Postal Service is busy making sure those ballots make it safely and securely through the mail.

National

First ‘murder hornet’ nest in US discovered in Washington state

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The world’s largest hornet at 2 inches long, the invasive insects can decimate entire hives of honeybees and deliver painful stings to people.

Latest News

News

$16.92M science grant set to benefit University of Sioux Falls students

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The University of Sioux Falls and its Sanford School of Medicine received $16.92 million from the South Dakota Biomedical Research Infrastructure Network (SD BRIN).

National

Battleground postal delays persist with mail voting underway

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The delays are a worrisome sign for voters who still have not returned their absentee ballots.

National

Website tracks every broken McDonald’s ice cream machine in America

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
The U.S. map has green dots for the stores where a soft serve is currently working and red dots where they're not.

News

Crews respond to house fire in north-central Sioux Falls

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Sioux Falls Fire Rescue crews responded to a house fire in north-central Sioux Falls Friday afternoon.

News

SDSU poll: South Dakotan support for Trump lower than prominent state republicans

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A new poll conducted by South Dakota State University shows support for President Trump is lower than other republicans in the state.

News

First Alert Meteorologist Tyler Roney's Friday Night Forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago