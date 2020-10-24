One dead after rollover accident in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One man is dead after a rollover accident Saturday morning in northeast Sioux Falls.

Just after 6:00 A.M., emergency personnel responded to the area of Producer Lane and Sycamore Ave. A passerby discovered an SUV had rolled into the ditch and notified authorities.

Emergency personnel discovered a lone 44-year-old male resident of rural Brandon, deceased in the vehicle.

The Sioux Falls Police Department Traffic Section is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash, and this investigation is ongoing.

The man’s name is being withheld until notifications are complete.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.