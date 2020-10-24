Advertisement

Sioux Valley & Dakota Valley Dynasties Continue At State A Cheer & Dance Meet

Cossacks win 14th straight cheer title, Panthers 11th straight dance championship
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though it’s a new decade, the results are the same as they were for the entirety of the 2010′s at the State A Cheer & Dance Championships.

Sioux Valley and Dakota Valley are on top.

On the strength of victories in the pom and jazz competitions the Dakota Valley Panthers won their 11th straight Grand Dance championship after having won every title in the last decade.

Sioux Valley has been even more dominant in the cheer competition. The Cossacks cruised to their 14th straight championship, winning the event every year it’s ever been held dating back to 2007.

Click on the video viewer for highlights courtesy SD PB! Full results are below. The AA meet is tomorrow.

STATE A CHEER & DANCE MEET

GRAND CHEER STANDINGS

1. Sioux Valley 283

2. Wolsey-Wessington 230.5

3. Dell Rapids 206

4. Platte-Geddes/AC/DC 197.5

5. Winner Area 195.5

GRAND DANCE STANDINGS

1. Dakota Valley 346.00

2. Winner Area 310.00

3. Platte-Geddes/AC/DC 287.75

4. Gregory 281.50

5. Tea Area 281.25

Jazz-Dakota Valley (334)

Pom-Dakota Valley (358)

Kick-Winner (302)

Hip Hop-Winner (318)

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

FOOTBALL FRIDAY (ON THURSDAY!)-Week 9 (10-22-20)

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Mark Ovenden and Zach Borg
Featuring highlights from 14 South Dakota games!

Sports

Former Jackrabbit & Coyote Come Together To Lead De Smet

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Zach Borg
Co-Head Coaches Find Success At De Smet

Sports

Howard Leaning On Experience Heading Into Playoffs

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 10:48 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Tigers have top seed in 9A playoffs

Sports

10pm Sportscast Wednesday, October 21st

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 11:15 PM CDT
|
By Mark Ovenden
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, October 21st

Latest News

Sports

10pm Sportscast Wednesday, October 21st

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 11:15 PM CDT
|
By Mark Ovenden
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, October 21st

Sports

Western Christian rolls in post season volleyball

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 11:14 PM CDT
|
By Mark Ovenden
Western Christian rolls in post season volleyball

Play of the Week

Billion Automotive Plays of the Week

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 11:13 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Billion Automotive Plays of the Week

Sports

Big job for Murray picking roster for Stampede

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 11:12 PM CDT
|
By Mark Ovenden
Big job for Murray picking roster for Stampede

Sports

O’Gorman, Washington and Chester get volleyball sweeps Tuesday night

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 11:10 PM CDT
|
By Mark Ovenden
O'Gorman, Washington and Chester get volleyball sweeps Tuesday night

Sports

Balance has been the key to success for Eben’s Lions at Central Lyon/GLR

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 11:09 PM CDT
|
By Mark Ovenden
Balance has been the key to success for Eben’s Lions at Central Lyon/GLR