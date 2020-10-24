Sioux Valley & Dakota Valley Dynasties Continue At State A Cheer & Dance Meet

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though it’s a new decade, the results are the same as they were for the entirety of the 2010′s at the State A Cheer & Dance Championships.

Sioux Valley and Dakota Valley are on top.

On the strength of victories in the pom and jazz competitions the Dakota Valley Panthers won their 11th straight Grand Dance championship after having won every title in the last decade.

Sioux Valley has been even more dominant in the cheer competition. The Cossacks cruised to their 14th straight championship, winning the event every year it’s ever been held dating back to 2007.

Click on the video viewer for highlights courtesy SD PB! Full results are below. The AA meet is tomorrow.

STATE A CHEER & DANCE MEET

GRAND CHEER STANDINGS

1. Sioux Valley 283

2. Wolsey-Wessington 230.5

3. Dell Rapids 206

4. Platte-Geddes/AC/DC 197.5

5. Winner Area 195.5

GRAND DANCE STANDINGS

1. Dakota Valley 346.00

2. Winner Area 310.00

3. Platte-Geddes/AC/DC 287.75

4. Gregory 281.50

5. Tea Area 281.25

Jazz-Dakota Valley (334)

Pom-Dakota Valley (358)

Kick-Winner (302)

Hip Hop-Winner (318)

