Advertisement

U.S. sets coronavirus infection record; deaths near 224,000

Illustration provided by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Illustration provided by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - The U.S. coronavirus caseload has reached record heights with more than 83,000 infections reported in a single day.

It’s the latest ominous sign of COVID’s firm grip on the nation, with impacts being felt in every section of the country. The death toll is nearly 224,000.

The latest developments include a lockdown at the Oglala Sioux Tribe’s reservation in South Dakota and a plea by a Florida health official to stop children’s birthday parties.

One hospital in northern Idaho may have to airlift patients to Portland, Oregon, or Seattle. The surge in the U.S. mirrors a similar spike in Europe.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

One dead after rollover accident in Sioux Falls

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
One dead after rollover accident in Sioux Falls

News

Minnesota nears record case increase with 2,268 infections

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Minnesota nears record case increase with 2,268 infections

News

Active virus cases push past 10,000 in South Dakota

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Active virus cases push past 10,000 in South Dakota

News

Good Samaritan Colorado facility evacuates due to wildfire concerns

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Kelsie Passolt
Good Samaritan residents at one of its senior living facilities in Colorado are safe thanks to a successful wildfire evacuation.

Latest News

News

Construction on schedule for new Northern State athletics complex

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Cooper Seamer
The dry weather northeastern South Dakota has seen the past couple of months has helped construction crews at Northern State prepare for winter work on the university’s latest project.

News

U.S. Postal Service preps for election day mail

Updated: 22 hours ago
The United States Postal Service is busy making sure those ballots make it safely and securely through the mail.

News

$16.92M science grant set to benefit University of Sioux Falls students

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The University of Sioux Falls and its Sanford School of Medicine received $16.92 million from the South Dakota Biomedical Research Infrastructure Network (SD BRIN).

News

Crews respond to house fire in north-central Sioux Falls

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:56 PM CDT
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Sioux Falls Fire Rescue crews responded to a house fire in north-central Sioux Falls Friday afternoon.

News

SDSU poll: South Dakotan support for Trump lower than prominent state republicans

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:48 PM CDT
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A new poll conducted by South Dakota State University shows support for President Trump is lower than other republicans in the state.

News

First Alert Meteorologist Tyler Roney's Friday Night Forecast

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:30 PM CDT