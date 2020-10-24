U.S. sets coronavirus infection record; deaths near 224,000

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - The U.S. coronavirus caseload has reached record heights with more than 83,000 infections reported in a single day.

It’s the latest ominous sign of COVID’s firm grip on the nation, with impacts being felt in every section of the country. The death toll is nearly 224,000.

The latest developments include a lockdown at the Oglala Sioux Tribe’s reservation in South Dakota and a plea by a Florida health official to stop children’s birthday parties.

One hospital in northern Idaho may have to airlift patients to Portland, Oregon, or Seattle. The surge in the U.S. mirrors a similar spike in Europe.

