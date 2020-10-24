Advertisement

Weekend Snow Continues

Much Colder Air Settling In
By Tyler Roney
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 3:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories continue throughout the area for the rest of this weekend. Snowfall will continue through tonight and going into Sunday. The snow will gradually end by Sunday evening across the area as cloud cover will gradually clear from northwest to southeast.

When all is said and done, new snowfall accumulations around the Missouri will be in the 5 to 8 inch range including some parts of southwestern South Dakota seeing 8 to 12 inches. Higher totals will also be found in parts of northern Nebraska. Further east, widespread totals of 3 to 6 inches will occur. The precipitation type will be all snow and not a wintry mix which will help slightly.

As the clouds clear out Sunday night and into Monday morning, temperatures will dip into the single digits and some wind chills will fall below zero. Monday’s highs will only be in the lower 20′s. Temperatures will then rebound throughout the week and even get back into the 40′s to near 50 for Halloween.

