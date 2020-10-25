Advertisement

40% Drop in Donor Scheduling Due to COVID Social Distancing Protection

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Community Blood Bank, a joint cooperative of Sanford USD Medical Center and Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center, is seeking additional donations to continue to improve the blood supply coming off a critical shortage. The need for donations continues, as policies associated with social distancing and disinfecting techniques to provide safe environments for donors and staff reduce the overall collection capacity by 40%.

"We are looking for donors with A and O positive blood types, which comprises over 70% of all blood usage at our local hospitals, states Kenneth Versteeg, Executive Director, Community Blood Bank and Community Blood Bank Board of Directors. “Pressure on the local blood supply has continued to increase as we see a large increase in usage over the last 3 weeks centered around more surgeries and multiple emergency cases. Additionally, restrictions are placed on the blood bank as we limit the number of donors that we can process per hour to provide social distancing and time for proper cleaning between donors. It’s extremely important for donors to schedule their appointment at our donor rooms and community blood drives over the next two weeks as surges in COVID positive cases is preventing more people from donating.”

Please schedule your appointment this week to prevent surgery cancellations due to a critical shortage in local blood supplies:

Tuesday, October 27- Avera Tyler, (240 Willow St.), Tyler MN: donate from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. CLICK THE LINK TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/TylerBloodDrive

Sunday, November 1- First United Methodist Church, (401 S. Spring), Sioux Falls, SD: donate from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. CLICK THE LINK TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/FirstUnitedMethodistChurch

Monday, November 2- Holy Cross Lutheran Church, (1300 S. Sertoma Ave.), Sioux Falls, SD: donate from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. CLICK THE LINK TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/9040E4BADAD22AAFE3-blood4

Wednesday, November 4- Sanford Vermillion Medical Center, (102 S. Plum St.), Vermillion SD: donate from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. CLICK THE LINK TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/VermillionCommunityBloodDrive

Thursday, November 5- Canton United Methodist Church, (621 East 4th St.), Canton, SD: donate from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. CLICK TO THE LINK TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/CantonCommunityBloodDrive

Avera McKennan Donor Room (Avera McKennan Plaza 2, 1301 S. Cliff Ave., 3rd floor, donor parking by valet area) Sioux Falls, SDMonday – Thursday: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Friday: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. PLEASE CALL 605-322-7111 OR CLICK ON THE LINK TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT: http://cbblifeblood.org/donate/donation-locations/

Sanford USD Medical Center Donor Room (1305 W. 18th St. / Main Hospital Locken Lobby, Donors are to use valet parking), Sioux Falls, SD: Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. PLEASE CALL 605-333-6444 OR CLICK ON THE LINK TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT: http://cbblifeblood.org/donate/donation-locations/

Donors must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with a signed parent consent form found at www.cbblifeblood.org) weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good general health.  Donors exhibiting cold or flu symptoms are unable to donate.  A valid identification is required at the time of registration.  It is recommended that a person eat and drink plenty of fluids prior to donating blood.  With policies associated in addressing COVID-19, only donors with appointments will be accepted.  To schedule your appointment donors can log onto www.cbblifeblood.org

