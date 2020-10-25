Advertisement

Dordt Dominates At Concordia

Defenders improve to 5-1 with 41-14 victory
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEWARD, NE (Dakota News Now) - A battle of 4-1 teams that was dubbed the NAIA’s National Game of the Week was dominated by the visiting Dordt Defenders.

Dordt led wire-to-wire in Seward, rolling over the host Concordia Bulldogs 41-14 on Saturday afternoon.

The Defenders (5-1) will host two-time defending NAIA National Champion Morningside next Saturday at 1 PM.

Click on the video viewer for today’s highlights!

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

State Cross Country Champions Crowned In Frozen Rapid City

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Zach Borg
Highlights and results from all six boys and girls classes

Sports

Northwestern Drops Doane

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Zach Borg
Red Raiders fend off Tigers 35-14

Sports

Tigers Tamed At Morningside

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Zach Borg
Dakota Wesleyan falls 56-21 to two-time defending NAIA National Champions

Sports

SDHSAA State Cross Country Meet

Updated: 1 hour ago
Highlights and results from all six classes of girls and boys races.

Latest News

Sports

Dordt Dominates At Concordia

Updated: 1 hour ago
Defenders are 5-1 after winning 41-14

Sports

Tigers Tamed At Morningside

Updated: 1 hour ago
Dakota Wesleyan falls 56-21

Sports

Northwestern Drops Doane

Updated: 1 hour ago
Red Raiders reach 4-1 after 35-14 road win

Sports

9A PLAYOFFS: Warner Whips North Border In Postseason Opener

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Zach Borg
Shut down North Border 41-0 to improve to 8-0

Sports

IOWA STATE PLAYOFFS: Central Lyon & West Lyon Survive 2A Second Round Upset Bids

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Zach Borg
Lions rally to beat Unity Christian 34-27, Wildcats edge Sioux Center 16-14

Sports

IOWA STATE PLAYOFFS: Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley & Western Christian Notch Big Second Round Wins

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Zach Borg
Nighthawks defeat Storm Lake 42-0, Wolfpack top Treynor 48-15