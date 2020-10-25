Dordt Dominates At Concordia

SEWARD, NE (Dakota News Now) - A battle of 4-1 teams that was dubbed the NAIA’s National Game of the Week was dominated by the visiting Dordt Defenders.

Dordt led wire-to-wire in Seward, rolling over the host Concordia Bulldogs 41-14 on Saturday afternoon.

The Defenders (5-1) will host two-time defending NAIA National Champion Morningside next Saturday at 1 PM.

Click on the video viewer for today’s highlights!

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.