Election could stoke U.S. marijuana market, sway Congress

Election could stoke U.S. marijuana market, sway Congress(Richard Vogel | AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(AP) - It could be a landmark election year for the legal marijuana industry.

Voters in four states could approve broad legal marijuana sales, as the push for legalization continues across the US.

The contests will take place in vastly different regions _ New Jersey, Arizona, South Dakota and Montana.

If approved in a sweep, it would highlight how public acceptance of cannabis is cutting through geography, demographics and politics.

The most closely watched race is New Jersey, which if approved could prompt New York, Pennsylvania and other Northeast states to follow.

Meanwhile, voters in conservative Mississippi will consider competing proposals that would legalize medicinal marijuana.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

