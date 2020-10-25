Advertisement

Jones County Fatal Crash

Crash
Crash(WCAX)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MURDO, S.D. (Dakota News Now) – One person died and another person was injured Saturday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash near Murdo.

Names of the two people involved are not yet being released pending notification of family members.

A 2006 Ford F-150 pickup was westbound on Interstate 90 when the vehicle went into the north ditch and rolled. Both occupants were wearing seat belts, but the 31-year-old male passenger was partially ejected. He later died as a result of his injuries. The 34-year-old female driver was transported to a Pierre hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries.

South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. All information is only preliminary at this time.

The Highway Patrol is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

