Northwestern Drops Doane

Red Raiders fend off upset-minded Tigers 35-14
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRETE, NE (Dakota News Now) - Trailing 7-0 after a quarter to the 2-3 Doane Tigers, the Northwestern Red Raiders rattled off 35 unanswered points on their way to a 35-14 road victory in Crete, Nebraska on Saturday afternoon in NAIA college action.

Parker Fryer’s 47-yard fumble return for a touchdown midway through the second quarter tied the game at half and proved to turn momentum, with the Red Raider offense subsequently scoring 21 in the third quarter to put the game out of reach.

Shane Solberg had another big receiving day for Northwestern, hauling in 10 passes for 179 yards and a score.

The Red Raiders (4-1) host Midland next Saturday at 1 PM.

Click on the video viewer for today’s highlights!

