Advertisement

Pope names 13 new cardinals, including DC Archbishop Gregory

FILE - This Sunday, June 2, 2019 file photo shows Washington, D.C. Archbishop Wilton Gregory posed for a portrait following mass at St. Augustine Church in Washington.
FILE - This Sunday, June 2, 2019 file photo shows Washington, D.C. Archbishop Wilton Gregory posed for a portrait following mass at St. Augustine Church in Washington.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis on Sunday named 13 new cardinals, including Washington D.C. Archbishop Wilton Gregory, who would become the first Black U.S. prelate to earn the coveted red hat.

In a surprise announcement from his studio window to faithful standing below in St. Peter’s Square, Francis said the churchmen would be elevated to a cardinal’s rank in a ceremony on Nov. 28.

Other new cardinals include an Italian who is the long-time papal preacher at the Vatican, the Rev. Raniero Cantalamessa, a Franciscan friar; the Kigali, Rwanda, Archbishop Antoine Kambanda; the Capiz, Philippines, Archbishop Jose Feurte Advincula, and the Santiago, Chile, Archbishop Celestino Aos Braco.

Another Franciscan who was tapped is Friar Mauro Gambetti, in charge of the Sacred Convent in Assisi. The pope, when elected in 2013, chose St. Francis of Assisi as his namesake saint. Earlier this month, the pontiff journeyed to that hill town in Umbria to sign an encyclical, or important church teaching document, about brotherhood.

In a reflection of the pope’s stress on helping those in need, Francis also named the former director of the Rome Catholic charity, Caritas, the Rev. Enrico Feroci, to be a cardinal.

Wilton, 73, was picked by Francis to lead the prestigious diocese in the U.S. capital last year. The prelate has his pulse on factions in the U.S. Catholic Church, which has both strong conservative and liberal veins since he served three times as the head of the U.S. Conference of Bishops.

Nine of the new cardinals are younger than 80, and thus eligible to elect the next pontiff in a secret conclave. Some cardinals head powerful Vatican offices, and pontiffs frequently turn to cardinals for advice.

No details were immediately given by the Vatican about the consistory, as the formal ceremony to make the churchmen cardinals is known, especially in view of travel restrictions involving many countries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As he has in other groups of cardinals he tapped in his papacy, Francis in this selection reflected the global nature of the Catholic Church and his flock of 1.2 billion Catholics.

Others receiving the honor include a Maltese prelate, Monsignor Mario Grech; Monsignor Marcello Semeraro, an Italian serving as prefect of the Vatican office which runs the saint-making process; Bishop Cornelius Sim, a Brunei native who serves as apostolic vicar of Brunei; the Italian archbishop of Siena and nearby towns in Tuscany, Augusto Lojudice; the retired bishop of San Cristobal de las Casas, Mexico, Monsignor Felipe Arizmendi Esquivel; and an Italian former Vatican diplomat, Archbishop Silvano Tomasi.

Churchmen over 80 who are named cardinals are chosen to honor their life of service to the church. Those in this batch too old to vote in a conclave are Cantalamessa, Tomasi, Feroci and Arizmendi Esquivel.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Pence to keep up travel despite top aide testing positive for coronavirus

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The vice president's office says Pence does not have to quarantine because he is considered an essential worker.

National

Al-Qaida leader wanted by FBI killed, Afghan officials say

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Afghanistan claimed Sunday it killed a top al-Qaida propagandist on an FBI most-wanted list during an operation in the country’s east.

Coronavirus

New US virus cases top 83,700 for 2nd day in row

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Close to 8.6 million Americans have contracted the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and about 225,000 have died.

National

Mass. couple arrested after death of 14-year-old boy with autism

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WJAR Staff
An autopsy will be performed to determine the victim's exact cause of death and whether further charges are warranted in the case.

Latest News

National

Death of 14-year-old Mass. boy with autism investigated as child abuse

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
An autopsy will be performed to determine the victim's exact cause of death and whether further charges are warranted in the case.

National

Tropical Storm Zeta forecast to intensify into hurricane

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Tropical Storm Zeta is the earliest named 27th Atlantic storm recorded.

National

‘He’s our angel’: Veteran battling cancer rescues neighbors from burning Ill. home

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KMOV Staff
It’s believed the fire was caused by an unsecured heat lamp in the garage that was keeping some baby chickens warm.

National

70-year-old veteran rushes into burning Ill. home to save neighbors

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
It’s believed the fire was caused by an unsecured heat lamp in the garage that was keeping some baby chickens warm.

National

Death in Florida linked to deli meat in multistate listeria outbreak

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
Infections have been reported in Florida, Massachusetts and New York. A specific type of deli meat and common supplier have not yet been identified.

National

Tropical depression forms south of Cuba, set to strengthen

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A tropical depression formed Saturday afternoon south of Cuba amid forecasts that the system would become a named tropical storm later this weekend and possibly a hurricane within days, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.