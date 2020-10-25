South Dakota reports more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Health Officials reported 1,063 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday.

The new cases push the state’s total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 39,203. Of those, 10,745 are active.

So, more than 28,000 South Dakotans are considered recovered from the virus, however COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 366 residents.

Currently, 356 people in the state hospitalized due to the virus. 2,436 South Dakotans have had to be hospitalized at some point because of complications related to the coronavirus.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, COVID-19 patients occupy 13.2% of the state’s staffed hospital beds, and 25% of the state’s ICU beds. 33.3% of hospital beds are still available, and 35.1% of ICU beds are unoccupied.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.