State Cross Country Champions Crowned In Frozen Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In a sport that requires a great deal of dedication to begin with, runners were pushed to the limit during a snowy and cold SDHSAA State Cross Country Meet in Rapid City.

STATE CROSS COUNTRY MEET AT RAPID CITY

AA BOYS

TEAM STANDINGS

1. Lincoln (43)

2. RC Stevens (77)

3. Brandon Valley (103)

4. Aberdeen (132)

5. Roosevelt (189)

-Individual Champion: Josh Martin (Aberdeen)-15:55.34

AA GIRLS

TEAM STANDINGS

1. O’Gorman (51)

2. Lincoln (56)

3. Brandon Valley (86)

4. RC Stevens (99)

5. Aberdeen (166)

-Individual Champion: Alea Hardie (OG)-17:58.70

A BOYS

TEAM STANDINGS

1. SF Christian (26)

2. Vermillion (60)

3. St. Thomas More (64)

4. Custer (70)

5. Miller (120)

-Individual Champion: Cody Farland (STM)-16:15.55

A GIRLS

1. Hill City (32)

2. SF Christian (74)

3. Custer (82)

4. Milbank (87)

5. Chamberlain (92)

-Individual Champion: Abby Cutler (Hill City): 19:16.57

B BOYS

TEAM STANDINGS

1. Bison (32)

2. Freeman Academy/Marion (4%)

3. Northwestern (46)

4. Newell (60)

5. Mitchell Christian (68)

-Individual Champion: Cody Larson (Warner): 15:54.61

B GIRLS

TEAM STANDINGS

1. Kimball/White Lake (33)

2. Aberdeen Christian (39)

3. Ipswich (43)

4. Great Plains Lutheran (64)

5. Newell (64)

-Individual Champion: Hallie Person (Burke): 19:24.02

