Tigers Tamed At Morningside

SIOUX CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) - The Dakota Wesleyan Tigers hung with two-time defending NAIA National Champion Morningside for a little while in Sioux City on Saturday afternoon before ultimately succumbing to the Mustangs 56-21.

DWU’s Zach Lester went 29-50 for 305 yards, two scores and two interceptions. Morningside’s Joe Dolincheck was even better, going 18-23 for 343 yards, three touchdowns and one pick to help his Mustangs rack up 549 total yards of offense to the Tigers 324.

The 1-5 Tigers will host Briar Cliff next Saturday at 1 PM.

Click on the video viewer for today’s highlights!

