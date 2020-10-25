Advertisement

Tigers Tamed At Morningside

Dakota Wesleyan falls 56-21 at two-time defending NAIA National Champions
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) - The Dakota Wesleyan Tigers hung with two-time defending NAIA National Champion Morningside for a little while in Sioux City on Saturday afternoon before ultimately succumbing to the Mustangs 56-21.

DWU’s Zach Lester went 29-50 for 305 yards, two scores and two interceptions. Morningside’s Joe Dolincheck was even better, going 18-23 for 343 yards, three touchdowns and one pick to help his Mustangs rack up 549 total yards of offense to the Tigers 324.

The 1-5 Tigers will host Briar Cliff next Saturday at 1 PM.

Click on the video viewer for today’s highlights!

