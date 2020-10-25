Washington & Roosevelt Take Titles At State AA Cheer & Dance

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As they have for most every year since the State Cheer & Dance meet began in 2007, the Washington Warriors are AA Grand Dance champions.

Washington was two points better than Brandon Valley on Saturday at the State Meet to claim their sixth straight title and 12th in the last 13 years. They’ve failed to win the Grand Dance title just twice in the events history.

There’s been a bit more parity in the Grand Cheer Championship with five programs winning titles since 2013. For the first time since 2015 the crown went to Roosevelt this season with O’Gorman finishing runner up.

Click on the video viewer for highlights! Full results are below.

STATE AA CHEER & DANCE MEET

GRAND CHEER TEAM STANDINGS

1. Roosevelt (293.5)

2. O’Gorman (288.5)

3. Harrisburg (281)

4. Brandon Valley (279.5)

5. Washington (265.5)

GRAND DANCE TEAM STANDINGS

1. Washington (394.75)

2. Brandon Valley (392.5)

3. Roosevelt (371.5)

4. Harrisburg (367.25)

5. Yankton (344)

Jazz-Washington (393.5)

Hip Hop-Washington (396)

Pom-Brandon Valley (392.5)

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.