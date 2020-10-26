Advertisement

A business in Sioux Falls offers a creative way to make a Halloween costume

The homemade costumes are called “boxtumes.”
(WIFR)
By Colton Molesky
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

A Sioux Falls business gives people scrambling last minute for a Halloween costume a creative way to make their own, called a “boxtume."

Two Men and a Truck is making Halloween costumes out of boxes, using the material you can find around the house, and adding a creative twist to the holiday. The Michigan-based company shows people how to make “boxtume” as a way to entertain kids who are spending more time at home this holiday season in favor of social distancing. The “boxtumes” are also a way to stay home instead of going out to buy a costume, and Two Men and a Truck also offers a few designs specific to 2020, including a “boxtume” that features a couch potato and a Zoom call.

To try your own hand at a few “boxtumes”, go to the Two Men and a Truck website for tutorials on how to make a variety of costumes at home using a few boxes.

Latest News

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: Medication donation program helps patients start on expensive prescriptions sooner

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Beth Warden
Avera Medical Minute: Medication donation program helps patients start on expensive prescriptions sooner

News

Sioux Falls Street Department brings out plows for early snow fall

Updated: 7 hours ago
Sioux Falls Street Department brings out plows for early snow fall

News

Avera Medical Minute

Updated: 7 hours ago
Avera Medical Minute

News

Sioux Falls Street Department brings out plows for early snow fall

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
The Sioux Falls Street Department sent plows to clear the roads on Saturday night, working through Sunday afternoon, and Street Operation Manager Dustin Hansen says the October snow fall comes as they are finishing some projects around the city.

Latest News

News

Jones County Fatal Crash

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Jones County Fatal Crash

News

Election could stoke U.S. marijuana market, sway Congress

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Election could stoke U.S. marijuana market, sway Congress

News

South Dakota reports more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
South Dakota reports more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases

News

40% Drop in Donor Scheduling Due to COVID Social Distancing Protection

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 8:25 PM CDT
|
By Dakota News Now staff
40% Drop in Donor Scheduling Due to COVID Social Distancing Protection

News

Lawrence County fatal car accident

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 6:55 PM CDT
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Lawrence County fatal car accident

News

First Alert Meteorologist Tyler Roney's Saturday Night Forecast

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 6:26 PM CDT