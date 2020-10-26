A business in Sioux Falls offers a creative way to make a Halloween costume

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

A Sioux Falls business gives people scrambling last minute for a Halloween costume a creative way to make their own, called a “boxtume."

Two Men and a Truck is making Halloween costumes out of boxes, using the material you can find around the house, and adding a creative twist to the holiday. The Michigan-based company shows people how to make “boxtume” as a way to entertain kids who are spending more time at home this holiday season in favor of social distancing. The “boxtumes” are also a way to stay home instead of going out to buy a costume, and Two Men and a Truck also offers a few designs specific to 2020, including a “boxtume” that features a couch potato and a Zoom call.

To try your own hand at a few “boxtumes”, go to the Two Men and a Truck website for tutorials on how to make a variety of costumes at home using a few boxes.