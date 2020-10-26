Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota surpass 11,000

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 538 new cases Monday as active cases surpass 11,000.

The 538 new cases bring the state total to 39,741. 28,305 of those cases have recovered.

Active cases surpassed 11,000 on Monday after surpassing 10,000 on the weekend, setting a new daily case record. Active cases now sit at 11,061, up from 10,745 on Sunday.

The state also reported an increase in hospitalizations and current hospitalizations. Currently, 377 people are hospitalized due to coronavirus. In total, 2,453 South Dakotans have been hospitalized.

COVID-19 patients occupy 13.9% of staffed hospital beds and 27.9% of ICU beds in the state. 35.3% of hospital beds and 31.7% of ICU beds remain available.

No new deaths were reported Monday. The death toll remains at 375.

