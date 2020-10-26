Coats for All: Salvation Army receives more than double the amount from last year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Those around the Sioux Empire continue to show why this is such a great place to call home. Thanks to you, our Dakota News Now Coats for All drive was a big success.

The Salvation Army says they received twice as many coats this year as they did last year. They also received hats, gloves, mittens, and other winter gear from those of you wanting to help keep people warm.

“I’ve only lived here a year, and I have seen this community come through time and time again. I really believe that people are very generous here, very caring, very loyal to the community," said Marlys Anderson.

Shipley’s Garment Spa cleaned all of the donated items and the Salvation Army is handing them out later this week.

If you need a coat, head over to the Salvation Army on North Cliff Avenue this Thursday or Friday, anytime from 9 am to 4 pm. You will need a picture ID and you’re also asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

