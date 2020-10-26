Advertisement

Cold Today, Warmer this Week

40s and 50s Return
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 3:51 AM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We are going to be dealing with some unseasonably cold air across the region today. There will be decreasing cloud cover and we’ll only see highs in the teens to the north and 20s to the south. The cold air will stick around tonight. Under mostly clear conditions, we’ll drop down into the single digits. Some of us will be close to below zero temperatures by tomorrow morning.

Temperatures will improve as we go through the week. We’ll get back close to freezing Tuesday with plenty of sunshine. We could even see some 40s again by Wednesday. By Thursday, temperatures will drop a few degrees. Most of us will be back down in the mid to upper 30s for highs, but we’ll be right back into the 40s by Friday.

Over the weekend, most of us will be back in the 50s for Halloween. Trick-or-treat temps look like they’ll be in the mid to upper 40s. Don’t forget to turn your clocks back an hour Saturday night! We’ll be in the 40s for highs on Sunday with the 50s returning next week.

