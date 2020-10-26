Advertisement

Influential South Dakota figures weigh in on political climate

Influential political figures such as former Governor Dennis Daugaard and retired State Supreme Court Justice Judith Meierhenry spoke as panelists at Monday's Sioux Falls Rotary meeting.
Influential political figures such as former Governor Dennis Daugaard and retired State Supreme Court Justice Judith Meierhenry spoke as panelists at Monday's Sioux Falls Rotary meeting.(KSFY)
By Miranda Paige
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s one week before the general election and some would argue the US is more divided than ever.

Influential figures such as former Governor Dennis Daugaard and retired State Supreme Court Justice Judith Meierhenry are weighing in on this as well as the future of democracy in the US. They spoke as panelists at Monday’s Sioux Falls Rotary meeting.

As people have differing views about issues and candidates during this general election, Meierhenry and Daugaard say having civil discourse is important.

That involves having conversations that enhance your understanding of others. To accomplish this, Meierhenry has this advice: “To listen to the other person. You can disagree but you don’t have to be disagreeable,” said Meierhenry.

Daugaard recommends surrounding yourself with people who think differently than you instead of just those who think the exact same way.

“It doesn’t add to our knowledge or understanding of the world. It doesn’t advance better solutions,” said Daugaard.

As a democracy, Daugaard says coming to an agreement on solutions is important.

“And if the discourse devolves into personalization and vitriol and name-calling, then the likelihood of that agreement certainly declines, and then our problems go unsolved,” said Daugaard.

Daugaard says this is something political leaders especially need to be mindful of.

“If you don’t have leadership that has a clarity of communication and demonstrable compassion then the opportunity for extreme statements and extreme behaviors is enhanced and that creates violence. It creates all kinds of bad things,” said Daugaard.

In terms of the future of democracy in the US, both Daugaard and Meierhenry say they feel optimistic.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Silverstar brings back haunted car wash

Updated: 31 minutes ago
If you’re looking for a car wash, there’s one in Sioux Falls that is hoping to scare up some Halloween business.

News

Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Ipswich senior helps others

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Erik Thorstenson
Ipswich High School senior Matthew Hettich is always willing to help out.

News

USD professor provides insight to Supreme Court nomination

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
We speak with University of South Dakota political science professor Dr. Michael Card about how the pieces will fall in the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett.

News

Northern State offers priority admission for counseling program

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cooper Seamer
Current Northern State students will be able to get priority admission into the university's counseling master's program, in a time where mental health professionals are needed across the region.

Latest News

News

Coats for All: Salvation Army receives more than double the amount from last year

Updated: 2 hours ago
Those around the Sioux Empire continue to show why this is such a great place to call home. Thanks to you, our Dakota News Now Coats for All drive was a big success.

News

Iowa hospitalizations at new high as virus spreads broadly

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Record numbers of people are being treated in Iowa hospitals for the coronavirus as the illness spreads across the state.

News

Over 500 positive COVID-19 cases reported at South Dakota State Penitentiary

Updated: 6 hours ago
In total, 1,555 inmates and 89 staff members at all DOC facilities have tested positive for COVID-19. Only 435 of those cases have recovered.

News

Sioux Falls man facing kidnapping, domestic assault charges

Updated: 7 hours ago
A Sioux Falls man is facing kidnapping and assault charges after police say he dragged his girlfriend by the hair and kidnapped her and their one-year-old.

News

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota surpass 11,000

Updated: 8 hours ago
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 538 new cases Monday as active cases surpass 11,000.

News

Sanford Health and Intermountain Healthcare announce intent to merge

Updated: 9 hours ago
Sanford Health will provide details about a major announcement at 11 am.