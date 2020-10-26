Advertisement

Sanford Health and Intermountain Healthcare announce intent to merge

Sanford Health and Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare announced their intent to merge at a virtual media conference Monday.
Sanford Health and Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare announced their intent to merge at a virtual media conference Monday.(Dakota News Now)
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford Health and Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare announced their intent to merge on Monday.

“Today, we’re marking another major milestone in our long history of working to change the course of healthcare across the globe. By coming together with Intermountain Healthcare, we will improve the health and well-being of the communities we serve and strengthen our impact on healthcare delivery and value," says Kelby Krabbenhoft, president and CEO of Sanford Health.

The health systems say the combination of Intermountain’s digital healthcare and telehealth capabilities and Sanford’s rural healthcare delivery and clinical research will make healthcare more affordable and accessible to communities.

“Intermountain and Sanford have a shared vision of the future of healthcare and have the aligned values needed to better serve more communities across the nation,” says Marc Harrison, M.D., president and CEO of Intermountain Healthcare.

The boards of both not-for-profit organizations approved a resolution to support moving forward.

Krabbenhoft announced his intent to retire at age 65 on his 60th birthday. Now, at age 62, Krabbenhoft says his intent remains the same and believes Marc Harrison is the right person for the job.

Following the merger, Sanford Health will retain its brand in the east but will be operated under Intermountain as the parent company. The organization will have headquarters in Salt Lake City, Utah, with corporate offices in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The combined organization will employ more than 89,000 people, and operate 70 hospitals, many in rural communities. It will operate 435 clinics across seven states, provide senior care and services in 366 locations in 24 states, and insure 1.1 million people.

The merger is expected to close in 2021 pending federal and state approvals.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sioux Falls man facing kidnapping, domestic assault charges

Updated: 5 minutes ago
A Sioux Falls man is facing kidnapping and assault charges after police say he dragged his girlfriend by the hair and kidnapped her and their one-year-old.

News

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota surpass 11,000

Updated: 28 minutes ago
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 538 new cases Monday as active cases surpass 11,000.

News

Wings of Valor expanding hunting lodge for disabled veterans

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A hunting lodge in Parker helps provide more housing to veterans to help them have the opportunity to hunt.

News

A business in Sioux Falls offers a creative way to make a Halloween costume

Updated: 4 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Latest News

News

A business in Sioux Falls offers a creative way to make a Halloween costume

Updated: 4 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

A business in Sioux Falls offers a creative way to make a Halloween costume

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Colton Molesky
The company Two Men and a Truck have a few ways to use boxes as a creative Halloween costume.

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: Medication donation program helps patients start on expensive prescriptions sooner

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Beth Warden
Avera Medical Minute: Medication donation program helps patients start on expensive prescriptions sooner

News

Sioux Falls Street Department brings out plows for early snow fall

Updated: 13 hours ago
Sioux Falls Street Department brings out plows for early snow fall

News

Avera Medical Minute: Medication donation program helps others in need

Updated: 13 hours ago
Avera Medical Minute: Medication donation program helps others in need. The pilot program has strict criteria for receiving and inspecting unused medication, such as the foil seal still being intact.

News

Sioux Falls Street Department brings out plows for early snow fall

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
The Sioux Falls Street Department sent plows to clear the roads on Saturday night, working through Sunday afternoon, and Street Operation Manager Dustin Hansen says the October snow fall comes as they are finishing some projects around the city.