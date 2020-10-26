Advertisement

Over 500 positive COVID-19 cases reported at South Dakota State Penitentiary

(KSFY)
Oct. 26, 2020
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health and Department of Corrections gave an update to COVID-19 cases in its facilities on Monday.

The South Dakota State Penitentiary reported 541 positive coronavirus cases at its facility Monday. 506 inmates and 35 staff tested positive while 109 inmates and 42 staff tested negative.

The South Dakota Department of Health started conducting mass-testing events at the state’s prisons and community work centers this summer.

The Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield has the largest coronavirus outbreak with nearly 700 positive cases. According to the update, 674 inmates and 17 staff have been infected with COVID-19.

Community work centers also saw a rise in cases with the Sioux Falls Community Work Center surpassing 100 cases. 111 inmates tested positive with 119 testing negative. No staff at the facility tested positive.

Nearly all of the cases tied to the Pierre Community Work Center have recovered. In September, the center reported more than 100 positive cases. Overall, 113 inmates and 7 staff tested positive. Now, the state is reported all of those inmates, and 6 of the staff members have recovered.

In total, 1,555 inmates and 89 staff members at all DOC facilities have tested positive for COVID-19. Only 435 of those cases have recovered.

DOC COVID-19 Facility Updates
DOC COVID-19 Facility Updates(Dakota News Now)

