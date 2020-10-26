Advertisement

Roosevelt Rides Into 11AAA Playoff Behind Big Offensive Line

Top-Seeded Riders Host Watertown Thursday
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 11AAA State Football Playoffs begin on Thursday and Roosevelt is the favorite to get to the Dome and bring home the hardware.

Not that that has ever assured them of anything before.

The Riders were clearly the top team in 11AAA this season, going 7-0 behind an offense averaging 42 points per game and a defense allowing just 11.

It’s far from the first time Roosevelt has gone into the playoffs as a top seed. They haven’t won a championship since 2011 and have finished runner-up three times.

Coach Kim Nelson is confident this year’s group will break through thanks in big part to a massive offensive line that has experience and rivals the size of some college units.

The Riders host Watertown Thursday at 6 PM in the quarterfinals.

