Sioux Falls man facing kidnapping, domestic assault charges

A Sioux Falls man is facing kidnapping and assault charges after police say he dragged his girlfriend by the hair and kidnapped her and their one-year-old.
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls man is facing kidnapping and assault charges after police say he dragged his girlfriend by the hair and kidnapped her and their one-year-old.

Sioux Falls Police were called to the 700 block of South Blauvelt Avenue Saturday night for a reported assault and kidnapping.

The 33-year-old victim told police her boyfriend came to her at a friend’s house, grabbing the one-year-old and grabbing her by the hair and dragging her outside. Police say she was threatened to get in a vehicle along with their one-year-old.

In the vehicle, police say the suspect, 23-year-old Brandon Asa Craig, hit the victim several times before letting her out following a near accident. Police say Craig then fled at a high rate of speed with the one-year-old. Police did not pursue the vehicle.

Craig was eventually arrested at his residence in Sioux Falls for domestic assault, kidnapping, and other charges.

The one-year-old was found safe at a relative’s house in Brandon.

