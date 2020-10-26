Sioux Falls Street Department brings out plows for early snow fall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls area experienced the first big snowfall of the year this weekend, which is lead to slippery road conditions.

The Sioux Falls Street Department sent plows to clear the roads on Saturday night, working through Sunday afternoon. Street Operation Manager Dustin Hansen says the October snow fall comes as they are finishing some projects around the city.

“We’re in our full summer/fall maintenance, we are still filling potholes, we’re doing overlay projects, asphalt issues, so we’re kind of in that mode knowing that it could snow in October, obviously. We kind of had to get the trucks ready early,” said Hansen.

Much like 2020, Hansen says an October snow fall like this is unprecedented.

“This is pretty rare. Sometimes you’ll get ice but to get accumulated snow like this, this is pretty rare,” Hansen added.

Some homeowners in the Sioux Falls area were clearing sidewalks Sunday afternoon, and are buckling in for what could be a long winter.

“Well it’s going to be a long winter if the snow continues.” Rodney McClure of Sioux Falls added, “I like snow, my kids like snow, so you grow up with it and you’d miss it if you didn’t have it.”

As snow becomes more common Hansen recommends giving yourself more time to commute, but the warm ground this time around will help with icy roads.

Hansen said, “It helps tremendously to start helping once that snow hits, it actually starts melting it. So, we really didn’t get too much ice accumulation, we got a little bit, but those temps really helped us.”

No matter if the roads have been plowed, or salted, always be cautious behind the wheel.

“Obviously, be safe because there always could be ice, snow, and some slick spots out there, whether you’re in town or outside of town on the interstate. There always could be icy spots and we’re not going to get to that immediately, we’re not going to have clear roads automatically,” said Hansen.

