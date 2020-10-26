Advertisement

Wings of Valor expanding hunting lodge for disabled veterans

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Wings of Valor is a non-profit hunting lodge that gives disabled veterans the opportunity to hunt. The lodge is currently in the process of adding more housing to accommodate guests.

It is the only fully-wheelchair accessible hunting lodge in South Dakota. Many volunteers and donors help keep the lodge going. This also allows every disabled veteran to visit the lodge for free.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

A business in Sioux Falls offers a creative way to make a Halloween costume

Updated: 1 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

A business in Sioux Falls offers a creative way to make a Halloween costume

Updated: 1 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

A business in Sioux Falls offers a creative way to make a Halloween costume

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Colton Molesky
The company Two Men and a Truck have a few ways to use boxes as a creative Halloween costume.

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: Medication donation program helps patients start on expensive prescriptions sooner

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Beth Warden
Avera Medical Minute: Medication donation program helps patients start on expensive prescriptions sooner

Latest News

News

Sioux Falls Street Department brings out plows for early snow fall

Updated: 10 hours ago
Sioux Falls Street Department brings out plows for early snow fall

News

Avera Medical Minute

Updated: 10 hours ago
Avera Medical Minute

News

Sioux Falls Street Department brings out plows for early snow fall

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
The Sioux Falls Street Department sent plows to clear the roads on Saturday night, working through Sunday afternoon, and Street Operation Manager Dustin Hansen says the October snow fall comes as they are finishing some projects around the city.

News

Jones County Fatal Crash

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Jones County Fatal Crash

News

Election could stoke U.S. marijuana market, sway Congress

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Election could stoke U.S. marijuana market, sway Congress

News

South Dakota reports more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
South Dakota reports more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases