Wings of Valor expanding hunting lodge for disabled veterans

PARKER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Wings of Valor is a non-profit hunting lodge that gives disabled veterans the opportunity to hunt. The lodge is currently in the process of adding more housing to accommodate guests.

It is the only fully-wheelchair accessible hunting lodge in South Dakota. Many volunteers and donors help keep the lodge going. This also allows every disabled veteran to visit the lodge for free.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.