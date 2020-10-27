Aberdeen lays out airport master plan to residents

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The city of Aberdeen has put in work to it’s existing airport taxiways and runways the past couple of years, increase safety at the facility. And now the city is giving residents a peek into the future of the airport, something City Transportation Director Rich Krokel says is an investment for years to come.

“We’re always looking to increase air travel, you know, and bring in more aviation events and activities, and things like that, so. Just looking to the future and trying to do the best we can for the community.” Krokel says.

The plans include more resurfacing of pavement, expansion to the passenger terminal to accommodate additional security features, and added buildings and hangers for private and agricultural aviation. The additions are expected to be added in stages over 20 years. Brooke Edgar, an engineer with Helms & Associates working on the project, says it’s satisfying to see the ideas for the facility’s future, and paying it back to the community.

“It’s such a nice airport. Before COVID hit, the commercials operations, there were 80 to 90 percent useful load, you know. The community of Aberdeen was really supportive of the airport, using the commercial service on a very regular basis. And that’s coming back.” Edgar says.

The city held an open house Tuesday evening for residents to look at the plans and ask questions. Krokel says he hopes the community will stay involved in the project.

“We hope people come and ask questions, you know. It’s their airport, ultimately and we just want to kind of try to present the plan to them, so that the community’s aware, the region’s aware.”

An online version of the master plan can be found here. Anyone wishing to submit a written comment about the plans will have until November 28th to do so.

