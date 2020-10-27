Advertisement

Avera Medical Minute: Physical therapists provide patient care close to home

Avera physical therapy Brandon, SD
Avera physical therapy Brandon, SD(Adam Huntimer)
By Beth Warden
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Choosing a physical therapist before surgery is highly recommended by Kris Frerk. She met the team at Avera Physical therapy in Brandon before her knee replacement surgery.

“I wanted to come here Brandon so I didn’t have to drive into Sioux Falls,” said Frerk.

Three days after surgery, she came in for her first appointment.

“There would be something different every day she would throw in some new tricks or some new exercises for us to try,” said Frerk.

Avera Physical Therapist Stephanie Rahn guides many patients back to mobility.

“Joint replacements we have athletes that come in that have maybe had an ACL tear, and we’re helping them rehab that many people with chronic back, neck pain, headaches, we even do women’s health here,” said Rahn.

A digital connection across the entire Avera network helps all caregivers stay informed and help the patient the best way possible.

“We can maybe pull up an X-ray report. The physician can have quick access to our notes,” said Rahn.

Kris is just a short drive away from her home in Garretson.

“You know who wants to have to venture out very far if you’ve got an option right here in town. It’s great for the athletes that are right across the street,” said Rahn.

Quality care, within minutes of home, is important anywhere you live. Avera physical therapist Jeremy Mikkelsen helps patients in Pierre.

“Typically we see patients twice a week,” said Mikkelsen.

While he’s helping, he’s also protecting.

“Wiping down all the time after every patient ourselves we wear masks all the time in the facility and all the patients wear masks as well,” said Mikkelsen.

Every small step is rewarding.

“I think that’s really what we live for as therapists to take that patient who maybe hasn’t been able to do the things that they want to do and it’s impacted their quality of life, and we can help them make those steps to kind of get back to their goals,” said Rahn.

“Make an impact on that one to make them better, that’s worth it,” said Mikkelsen.

“Really fun to see how much better everybody feels,” said Rahn.

For this snowbird, feeling better means more fun.

“I’m so excited to go back now, this year to be able to walk the full beach as far as I want to go, and not have my knee hurt,” said Frerk.

Kris can make plans, knowing that pain won’t be a part of her future.

“Now I’ve got freedom. Yes, it’s gonna be so much fun. Yes, we’re anxious, and I have four active grandchildren so that too is a bonus,” said Frerk.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

SDSU Professor breaks down Coney Barrett confirmation

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Scott Engen
SDSU Professor breaks down Coney Barrett confirmation

News

Iowa hospitalizations at new high as virus spreads broadly

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Record numbers of people are being treated in Iowa hospitals for the coronavirus as the illness spreads across the state.

News

Over 500 positive COVID-19 cases reported at South Dakota State Penitentiary

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 1:45 PM CDT
In total, 1,555 inmates and 89 staff members at all DOC facilities have tested positive for COVID-19. Only 435 of those cases have recovered.

News

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota surpass 11,000

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 12:01 PM CDT
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 538 new cases Monday as active cases surpass 11,000.

Latest News

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: Medication donation program helps patients start on expensive prescriptions sooner

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 10:53 PM CDT
|
By Beth Warden
Avera Medical Minute: Medication donation program helps patients start on expensive prescriptions sooner

News

Iowa’s COVID-19 death rate among highest in US, report says

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 1:51 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Federal experts are warning that Iowa has among the nation’s highest coronavirus death and infection rates.

News

Minnesota reports 13 more deaths, more than 1,700 cases

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 1:48 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Friday’s tally marks two straight weeks of more than 1,000 new daily cases and the third straight day of double-digit deaths statewide.

News

South Dakota breaks daily COVID-19 record as active cases near 10,000

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:55 AM CDT
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 1,185 new coronavirus cases Friday, setting a new daily case record.

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: Medicare supplement open enrollment options

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:54 PM CDT
|
By Beth Warden
Particularly during the pandemic, it’s important to know that you don’t have any surprises, and a Medicare supplement plan helps to eliminate any of those surprises.

News

TenHaken: ‘We have let our guard down’ in wearing masks, helping slow spread of COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 4:07 PM CDT
|
By Dakota News Now staff
TenHaken is urging residents to do more to help slow the spread of COVID-19 as he says residents have “let our guard down” when it comes to mask-wearing, social distancing, and avoiding groups.