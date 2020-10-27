Brother Serving Overseas Fueling Shane Solberg’s Final Year At Northwestern

ORANGE CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) - Shane Solberg leaves everything out on the field.

“The one thing you notice is the kid doesn’t take plays off. He does everything well whether it was on offense, defense or special teams in high school. He’s a kid who really dominates the details.” Northwestern Head Football Coach Matt McCarty says.

That was clear in high school when he led Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley to a state championship in 2016, and quickly carried over to college football at Northwestern.

In Shane’s first three years he hauled in 204 passes for more than 3400 yards and 33 touchdowns, earning All-American and GPAC Offensive Player of the Year honors.

“I love getting the ball in my hands. But I think the past couple years I’ve really focused on what I can do without the ball in my hands as well. I’ve kind of tried to take more pride in my blocking. Just doing what I can outside of what I do with the football.” Northwestern Senior WR Shane Solberg says.

This year was supposed to be even more special since it would give him the chance to play with his younger brother Beau.

“He went to basic training and then actually this year he got deployed. So he’s in Africa currently. I was kind of looking forward to that but he loves what he’s doing and he’s protecting our great country.” Shane says.

True to form Solberg is finishing his career with another monster season proving that it’s possible to get more than 100 percent....

“Yeah every week he always snaps me good luck and stuff like that. That means a lot. Just having him over there, it’s special just having that in the back of my mind when I play.” Solberg says.

....if you have the right push.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.