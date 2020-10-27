Advertisement

Brother Serving Overseas Fueling Shane Solberg’s Final Year At Northwestern

Karl’s TV & Appliance Athlete of the Week
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) - Shane Solberg leaves everything out on the field.

“The one thing you notice is the kid doesn’t take plays off. He does everything well whether it was on offense, defense or special teams in high school. He’s a kid who really dominates the details.” Northwestern Head Football Coach Matt McCarty says.

That was clear in high school when he led Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley to a state championship in 2016, and quickly carried over to college football at Northwestern.

In Shane’s first three years he hauled in 204 passes for more than 3400 yards and 33 touchdowns, earning All-American and GPAC Offensive Player of the Year honors.

“I love getting the ball in my hands. But I think the past couple years I’ve really focused on what I can do without the ball in my hands as well. I’ve kind of tried to take more pride in my blocking. Just doing what I can outside of what I do with the football.” Northwestern Senior WR Shane Solberg says.

This year was supposed to be even more special since it would give him the chance to play with his younger brother Beau.

“He went to basic training and then actually this year he got deployed. So he’s in Africa currently. I was kind of looking forward to that but he loves what he’s doing and he’s protecting our great country.” Shane says.

True to form Solberg is finishing his career with another monster season proving that it’s possible to get more than 100 percent....

“Yeah every week he always snaps me good luck and stuff like that. That means a lot. Just having him over there, it’s special just having that in the back of my mind when I play.” Solberg says.

....if you have the right push.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Western Christian Advances To Region Final, Dakota Valley Sweeps Tea

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Zach Borg
Wolfpack & Panthers win via sweeps

Sports

Coyotes & Jackrabbits Dominate Summit League Preseason Basketball Polls & Honors

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Zach Borg
SDSU's Douglas Wilson & USD's Hannah Sjerven are preseason player of the year choices

Sports

SDSU Alum Blake Treinen Saves Game Five Of World Series For Dodgers

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Zach Borg
Former Jackrabbit helps Dodgers pull to within a victory of World Series championship.

Sports

GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 9 (10-25-20)

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Zach Borg
Looking back at the best in prep and college football!

Latest News

Sports

Roosevelt Rides Into 11AAA Playoff Behind Big Offensive Line

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Zach Borg
Top-Seeded Riders Host Watertown Thursday

Sports

GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 9 (10-25-20)

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 11:04 PM CDT
Top sights, sounds and moments from the week in prep and college football!

Sports

Washington & Roosevelt Take Titles At State AA Cheer & Dance

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 11:09 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Washington and Roosevelt win titles

Sports

SDHSAA State AA Cheer & Dance Highlights

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 11:07 PM CDT
Washington & Roosevelt win titles

Sports

State Cross Country Champions Crowned In Frozen Rapid City

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 7:37 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Highlights and results from all six boys and girls classes

Sports

Dordt Dominates At Concordia

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 7:18 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Defenders improve to 5-1 with 41-14 victory.