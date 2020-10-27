Advertisement

Coyotes & Jackrabbits Dominate Summit League Preseason Basketball Polls & Honors

SDSU’s Douglas Wilson & USD’s Hannah Sjerven Preseason Players Of The Year
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s been longer than usual since the last time we’ve been able to talk actual college basketball in South Dakota thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today the Summit League did something it hasn’t done since March 10th at the Summit League Tournament Championships-look ahead and get excited for games.

The conference released its preseason men’s and women’s honors and polls this afternoon. To no one’s surprise the Preseason Players of the Year both hail from the Rushmore State.

USD senior Hannah Sjerven has been voted the top player on the women’s side. She’s been a force ever since transferring from New Mexico two years ago, averaging more than 12 points and seven rebounds a game last year.

SDSU’s Douglas Wilson is the men’s preseason player of the year. The senior averaged nearly 19 points and six rebounds per game during an injury shortened 2019-20 season.

Wilson’s Jackrabbits the near unanimous pick to win the conference with three players on the all-conference teams. The Coyotes are picked 5th with Stanley Umude selected First-Team All-Summit.

On the women’s side it’s no surprise either that USD and SDSU are picked one and two since that’s where they’ve finished virtually every year since 2013. Four Jackrabbits and three Coyotes made preseason first and second all-conference teams.

You can view the full men’s basketball honor roll HERE and the women’s release HERE .

