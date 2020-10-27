Getting Warmer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re going to see lots of sunshine today and it is going to be warmer. Most of us should make it above freezing today, so we should really get that melting process going! There may be a few low 40s out in central South Dakota while most of us will be in the mid to upper 30s. The wind may pick up a little bit in northern parts of the region today.

The sunny and above-freezing temperatures will continue through the rest of the week. Most of us should get into the low to mid 40s for Wednesday. On Thursday, we’re going to dial the thermometer back just a few degrees. Most of us will be in the upper 30s to near 40. Don’t worry, it’s only temporary! Highs will be back in the mid 40s for Friday.

Over the weekend, we’ll keep the sunshine around. On Halloween, we’ll see highs range from the 40s in the north to the 50s in the south with dry conditions. Don’t forget -- turn those clocks back one hour when you go to bed Saturday night! The dry weather will continue early next week with highs in the mid 50s.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.