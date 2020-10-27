Advertisement

Iowa elections officials concerned over surge in virus cases

File photo.
File photo.(KCRG File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Elections officials in Iowa are worried about the state’s rising number of coronavirus cases, saying that any illnesses or absences among key workers and volunteers could hinder their services through Election Day.

A week before the election, Iowa is reporting a new high 7-day average of about 1,300 daily infections, record numbers of hospitalizations and a surge in deaths.

County elections commissioners say they hope the virus does not sideline any of their small full-time staffs and experienced poll workers.

Officials warn any unexpected absences or last-minute substitutes could lead to delays and long lines, particularly because social distance will be required for those waiting.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: Physical therapists provide patient care close to home

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Beth Warden
“You know who wants to have to venture out very far if you’ve got an option right here in town. It’s great for the athletes that are right across the street,” said Rahn.

News

NXIVM head Keith Raniere sentenced to 120 years in prison

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Prosecutors are seeking life in prison for Keith Raniere while defense lawyers say he should face 15 years behind bars for his conviction on several charges, including sex trafficking.

News

K-12 Connect program aims to provide internet service to all South Dakota students

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The state of South Dakota is launching a new program to make sure all students in the state have access to the internet, as many schools experience disruptions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

News

South Dakota surpasses 40,000 total COVID-19 cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Health officials say South Dakota has surpassed 40,000 total COVID-19 cases, over 11,000 of which are active.

Latest News

News

SDSU professor reviews findings from a political survey

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Colton Molesky
The SDSU political science department reveals the findings from a survey released at the start of October.

News

Sioux Falls man sentenced for meth trafficking conviction

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A Sioux Falls man has been sentenced to 12 years behind bars after he was convicted of conspiring to sell methamphetamine.

News

SDSU releases results from school's first political survey

Updated: 7 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

SDSU releases results from school's first political survey

Updated: 8 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Hemp legalization continues to move closer in South Dakota

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
Hemp legalization continues to move along for the Rushmore state.

News

SDSU releases results from school's first political survey

Updated: 8 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now