Advertisement

K-12 Connect program aims to provide internet service to all South Dakota students

File photo
File photo(WDBJ7)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The state of South Dakota is launching a new program to make sure all students in the state have access to the internet, as many schools experience disruptions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Kristi Noem announced the K-12 Connect program Tuesday, which will provide internet service at no cost to eligible K-12 students in their homes for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.

Home access to internet service has been particularly important in 2020. COVID-19 outbreaks have forced some schools to temporarily close, while other times individual students need to stay home due to exposure incidents. Some students are not attending classes in-person this year, and rely entirely on virtual learning for their education.

Officials say eligible households will receive a letter sometime this week indicating eligibility and identifying a telecommunications company to call to access free internet service through K-12 Connect. Someone in the household must call the telecommunications noted in their letter to set up service. Internet service will be provided through June 30, 20201; officials say households must return equipment to the provider after that date, or they will be charged for their service.

To be eligible, households must have at least one student enrolled in school, meet income eligibility guidelines for the free and reduced school lunch program, and not be subscribed to a fixed broadband internet service as of July 1.

Enrollment for the program closes Nov. 20. More information is available on the K-12 Connect website.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Iowa elections officials concerned over surge in virus cases

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Elections officials in Iowa are worried about the state’s rising number of coronavirus cases, saying that any illnesses or absences among key workers and volunteers could hinder their services through Election Day.

News

South Dakota surpasses 40,000 total COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Health officials say South Dakota has surpassed 40,000 total COVID-19 cases, over 11,000 of which are active.

News

SDSU professor reviews findings from a political survey

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Colton Molesky
The SDSU political science department reveals the findings from a survey released at the start of October.

News

Sioux Falls man sentenced for meth trafficking conviction

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A Sioux Falls man has been sentenced to 12 years behind bars after he was convicted of conspiring to sell methamphetamine.

Latest News

News

SDSU releases results from school's first political survey

Updated: 6 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

SDSU releases results from school's first political survey

Updated: 6 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Hemp legalization continues to move closer in South Dakota

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
Hemp legalization continues to move along for the Rushmore state.

News

SDSU releases results from school's first political survey

Updated: 6 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

SDSU releases results from school's first political survey

Updated: 6 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Long prison stint looms for NXIVM leader who branded women as sex slaves

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Prosecutors are seeking life in prison for Keith Raniere while defense lawyers say he should face 15 years behind bars for his conviction on several charges, including sex trafficking.