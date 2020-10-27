Advertisement

Organizations join ‘Mask Up South Dakota' campaign

By Miranda Paige
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Over the last two weeks, South Dakota has been home to the nation’s second-highest number of new COVID cases per capita. Now, several organizations are teaming up to ask for help.

Sanford and Avera are among those promoting "Mask Up South Dakota and #MASKUPSODAK. They have a simple message for the public that they hope makes a big impact.

Good hand hygiene, social distancing, and wearing a mask. It’s a familiar message, you’ve probably heard over and over. But as we get into flu season, these organizations say it’s an important reminder.

The group supports keeping South Dakota open and believes following CDC guidelines such as wearing a mask is the safest way to do that. However, they are not looking for a mask mandate from the government.

“We appreciate the governor’s call to action for personal responsibility in helping to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Benjamin Aaker, President of the South Dakota State Medical Association.

“We are talking to the individual people, the people who need to decide on how they are going to care. They should be the ones who are making that decision. They need to talk to their physician and be able to get the best information and one of the ways that we can give them the best information is to have a press conference such as this,” said Dr. Aaker.

Dr. Aaker is on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. He says these measures are especially important in ensuring there are enough resources at hospitals.

“Hospitals are very busy, and some have been operationalizing steps and surge plans to increase bed capacity, but there is an upper limit that we hope we don’t reach,” said Dr. Aaker.

Flu season overlapping with COVID-19 is another reason health officials urge people to take precautions.

“When people stay inside more we are going to be more susceptible, especially inside with groups of people. So the flu season just compounds that. Now you hope it might be a relatively slow flu season. We do not know that yet, so just make smart decisions,” said Bob Sutton, President, and CEO of Avera Health.

The group says masking will also help keep business open.

“That we have an economy that stays strong through this. At some point in time, we know we’ll have the vaccines. But in the meantime we want to make sure we are keeping ourselves safe and just being personally responsible and being good neighbors,” said Debra Owen, Director of Public Policy at Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce.

“And it can save lives. If you mask that life could be your mother, father, your friend, or even your own,” said Dr. Aaaker.

While this group is not asking for a mask mandate, Sioux Falls City Councilor Curt Soehl will be asking for one. He will be proposing a mask mandate at next week’s city council meeting on November 3rd.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Aberdeen lays out airport master plan to residents

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Cooper Seamer
The city of Aberdeen unveiled it's future plans for the regional airport, outlining 20 years of planned improvements.

News

South Dakota Arts Conference goes virtual

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The 2020 South Dakota Art Conference begins this week, but it will be done entirely online this year.

News

NXIVM guru gets 120 years in prison in sex-slaves case

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Prosecutors are seeking life in prison for Keith Raniere while defense lawyers say he should face 15 years behind bars for his conviction on several charges, including sex trafficking.

News

Hy-Vee to implement automated grocery cart sanitation system

Updated: 1 hour ago
Hy-Vee says it will become the first grocery chain to implement an automated cleaning system to sanitize carts.

Latest News

News

USD students take on 2020 election with ‘Get Out the Yote’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
‘Get Out the Yote’ is an initiative at USD helping students make their voices be heard in this upcoming election.

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: Physical therapists provide patient care close to home

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Beth Warden
“You know who wants to have to venture out very far if you’ve got an option right here in town. It’s great for the athletes that are right across the street,” said Rahn.

News

Iowa elections officials concerned over surge in virus cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Elections officials in Iowa are worried about the state’s rising number of coronavirus cases, saying that any illnesses or absences among key workers and volunteers could hinder their services through Election Day.

News

K-12 Connect program aims to provide internet service to all South Dakota students

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The state of South Dakota is launching a new program to make sure all students in the state have access to the internet, as many schools experience disruptions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

News

South Dakota surpasses 40,000 total COVID-19 cases

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Health officials say South Dakota has surpassed 40,000 total COVID-19 cases, over 11,000 of which are active.

News

SDSU professor reviews findings from a political survey

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Colton Molesky
The SDSU political science department reveals the findings from a survey released at the start of October.