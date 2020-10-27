Advertisement

PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Western Christian Advances To Region Final, Dakota Valley Sweeps Tea

Postseason starts next week in South Dakota
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HULL, IA & NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though it’s still a week away in South Dakota, the prep volleyball postseason is in full swing across the border in Iowa.

Western Christian advanced to the Class 2A Region 1 Championship with a sweep of South O’Brien.

In South Dakota the Panthers of Dakota Valley won their second-to-last match of the regular season, sweeping away Tea.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

