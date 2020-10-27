PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Western Christian Advances To Region Final, Dakota Valley Sweeps Tea
Postseason starts next week in South Dakota
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HULL, IA & NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though it’s still a week away in South Dakota, the prep volleyball postseason is in full swing across the border in Iowa.
Western Christian advanced to the Class 2A Region 1 Championship with a sweep of South O’Brien.
In South Dakota the Panthers of Dakota Valley won their second-to-last match of the regular season, sweeping away Tea.
Click on the video viewer for highlights!
