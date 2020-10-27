SDSU Alum Blake Treinen Saves Game Five Of World Series For Dodgers

ARLINGTON, TX (Dakota News Now) - If the Los Angeles Dodgers are going to win the World Series the final out may well be recorded by a former South Dakota State Jackrabbit.

From 2010 through 2011 Blake Treinen started developing his upper 90 mile-per-hour heat in Brookings.

Last night the nation saw him bring it on baseball’s biggest stage, the World Series. One night after their closer Kenley Jansen blew the save in game four, Dave Roberts and the Dodgers called on Treinen to finish off game five against Tampa Bay. After giving up a leadoff single, Treinen retired the side, striking out two to deliver a 4-2 victory and push the Dodgers within a victory of the World Championship.

It’s a moment the former Jackrabbit was grateful for.

“Yeah that meant a lot to me personally because this team has invested a lot into me and I think, you know, they bring me on for situations, not necessarily closing, but you know big outs, and it’s just gratifying I guess yeah.” Treinen said.

Treinen and the Dodgers can finish the series tomorrow night in game six at 7 PM.

