SDSU professor reviews findings from a political survey

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

The political science department at South Dakota State University is sharing findings from its first-ever political survey released at the start of October.

The survey held 80 questions, sent out to 485 responders. Topics covered in the survey include the pandemic, thought on preventative measures, and inquiries about how politicians have handled the virus. The survey also broaches general topics of policy and thoughts on the politicians at the state and national levels. The survey creators say they hope to learn more about how a voter thinks, concerning various issues, building a profile of what guides a voting South Dakotan.

“Everyone knows South Dakota is a republican state, it’s not of huge consequence to find who’s going to win the next election, we’re more concerned with political behavior, how people will respond to different events, particularly COVID, there’s a lot we’re learning here about how partisan identification really does shape our attitudes on just about everything,” said David Wiltse, Associate Professor of Political Science.

Detailed survey results and stats are included on SDSU’s website.

