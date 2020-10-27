Advertisement

SDSU professor reviews findings from a political survey

Survey released at the start of October.
By Colton Molesky
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

The political science department at South Dakota State University is sharing findings from its first-ever political survey released at the start of October.

The survey held 80 questions, sent out to 485 responders. Topics covered in the survey include the pandemic, thought on preventative measures, and inquiries about how politicians have handled the virus. The survey also broaches general topics of policy and thoughts on the politicians at the state and national levels. The survey creators say they hope to learn more about how a voter thinks, concerning various issues, building a profile of what guides a voting South Dakotan.

“Everyone knows South Dakota is a republican state, it’s not of huge consequence to find who’s going to win the next election, we’re more concerned with political behavior, how people will respond to different events, particularly COVID, there’s a lot we’re learning here about how partisan identification really does shape our attitudes on just about everything,” said David Wiltse, Associate Professor of Political Science.

Detailed survey results and stats are included on SDSU’s website.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sioux Falls man sentenced for meth trafficking conviction

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A Sioux Falls man has been sentenced to 12 years behind bars after he was convicted of conspiring to sell methamphetamine.

News

SDSU releases results from school's first political survey

Updated: 2 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

SDSU releases results from school's first political survey

Updated: 3 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Hemp legalization continues to move closer in South Dakota

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
Hemp legalization continues to move along for the Rushmore state.

Latest News

News

SDSU releases results from school's first political survey

Updated: 3 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

SDSU releases results from school's first political survey

Updated: 3 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Long prison stint looms for NXIVM leader who branded women as sex slaves

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Prosecutors are seeking life in prison for Keith Raniere while defense lawyers say he should face 15 years behind bars for his conviction on several charges, including sex trafficking.

News

‘The Freedom Flapper’: Illinois boy, 12, competes for top mullet in US

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WREX Staff
Close to 100 entries nationwide were narrowed down to 10 finalists, all rocking their own style of the retro hairdo.

News

Silverstar brings back haunted car wash

Updated: 15 hours ago
If you’re looking for a car wash, there’s one in Sioux Falls that is hoping to scare up some Halloween business.

News

Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Ipswich senior helps others

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Erik Thorstenson
Ipswich High School senior Matthew Hettich is always willing to help out.